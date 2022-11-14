Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.44

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.44 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 104717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In the last three months, insiders acquired 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

