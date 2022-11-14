Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.44

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.44 and last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 104717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
