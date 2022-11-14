Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,031.6% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

