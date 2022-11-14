Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

