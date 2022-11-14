Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 158,923 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,923 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,704 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

