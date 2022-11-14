Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 124,826 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,826 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up approximately 18.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,308,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 596,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after buying an additional 84,115 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,526. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

