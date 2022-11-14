Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5,578.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8 %

About IQVIA

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $224.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.