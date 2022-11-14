Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,644,631 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.