Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,649 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5,463.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. 30,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

