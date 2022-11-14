Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

