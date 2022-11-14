Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $90.23. 79,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,370. The company has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.