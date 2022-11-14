Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. 35,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,313. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

