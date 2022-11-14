Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($38.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.12. 48,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,614. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

