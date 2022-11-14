Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day moving average of $178.16. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

