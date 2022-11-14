LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 15,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.34.
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
