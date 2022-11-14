LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 15,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,153,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 40.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

