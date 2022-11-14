Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.50. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$24.65 and a 12 month high of C$53.09.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

