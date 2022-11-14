Limestone Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Limestone Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

