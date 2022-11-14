LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$1.75

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on LifeSpeak and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Stock Up 1.0 %

LSPK stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,531. LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.