LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target Cut to C$1.05

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.05 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LSPKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday.

LifeSpeak Price Performance

Shares of OTC LSPKF remained flat at 1.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of 0.61 and a twelve month high of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.61.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

