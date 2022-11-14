Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $500,590.51 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,208.13 or 0.07347940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $500,590.51 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.00575154 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.72 or 0.30214078 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,726,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,722,764.66830056 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,150.68547709 USD and is down -7.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $435,320.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

