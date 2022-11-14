Lido DAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.32 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $808.32 million and $24.32 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00006404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00593022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.82 or 0.30889544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,227,813 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

