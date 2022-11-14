Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stake Raised by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,907. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

