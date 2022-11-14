LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.51. LG Display shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Stories

