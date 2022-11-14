LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.85

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPLGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $5.51. LG Display shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 1,613 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

LG Display (NYSE:LPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

