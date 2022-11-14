Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.4 %

FINMY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.30) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

