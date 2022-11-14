Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $13.80.
Leju Company Profile
