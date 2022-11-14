Lee Financial Co Sells 7,565 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lee Financial Co decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,031.6% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.20. 57,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.