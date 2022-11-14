Lee Financial Co Purchases 1,650 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,983,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRBN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.07. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $176.54.

