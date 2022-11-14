Lee Financial Co Has $365,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.18. 249,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

