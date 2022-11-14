Lee Financial Co Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $119,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 110.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127,175.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $462.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.