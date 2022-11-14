Lee Financial Co Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

