Lee Financial Co Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

