Lee Financial Co Buys 80,977 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,977 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,401. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38.

