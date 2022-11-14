Lee Financial Co Buys 200 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

SBR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 886.99% and a net margin of 97.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

