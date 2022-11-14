Lee Financial Co Buys 1,693 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 252.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AAP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.86. 9,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.