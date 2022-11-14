Lee Financial Co Buys 155 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $141.43. 5,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,516. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.