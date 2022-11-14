Lee Financial Co Acquires 591 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 114,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,942. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

