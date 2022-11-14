Lee Financial Co Acquires 215,460 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.6% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.57% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $41,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 218,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. 7,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

