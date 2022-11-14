Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.