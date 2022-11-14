Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $48,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $494.24. 46,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.15 and its 200-day moving average is $441.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.