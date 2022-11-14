Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $5,869,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

