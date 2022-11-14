Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The company traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $60.98. Approximately 2,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 87,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRUS. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

About Kura Sushi USA

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.47 million, a P/E ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

