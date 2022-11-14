Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the October 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kuke Music Price Performance

Shares of KUKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 52,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

Kuke Music Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.