Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 60.2% in October

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the October 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in Kubient during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of Kubient stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.11. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,699. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Kubient

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 510.73%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.