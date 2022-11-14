Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $759,121.40

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and $759,121.40 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00087712 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,670,929 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

