Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Reaches $0.92

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $236.29 million and approximately $26,838.79 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00005649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

