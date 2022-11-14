Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNRRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($101.00) to €91.00 ($91.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($67.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($67.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KNRRY stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

