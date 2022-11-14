Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,080 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $39,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,169.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

KRG opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.