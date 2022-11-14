Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 43,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

