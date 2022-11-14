Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 2,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of -0.27.
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.