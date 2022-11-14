Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 2,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.