Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Holdings Increased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.53% of Kforce worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 15.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

