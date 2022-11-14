Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,650 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of E.W. Scripps worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps acquired 101,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 9.3 %

SSP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.